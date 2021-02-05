Advertisement

WVU to allow more spectators for basketball games

(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia will allow more spectators to attend the men’s basketball game against Oklahoma on Feb. 13.

The West Virginia athletic department says attendance will be boosted to 2,800 fans, or 20% of the arena’s capacity, for the game between the 17th-ranked Mountaineers and ninth-ranked Sooners.

No fans, except for essential personnel and the players’ and coaches’ families, were allowed at West Virginia home games over the first two months of the season.

Attendance was limited to 1,000 fans for the Jan. 30 Florida game and will be boosted to 1,500 for Saturday’s game against No. 23 Kansas.

Fans must wear face coverings inside the WVU Coliseum.

