82-year-old man found dead after Pennsboro fire

PENNSBORO. W.Va. (WTAP) - An 82-year-old man and a cat are dead after a double-wide mobile home burned in Pennsboro Friday night.

Captain Tyler White of the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennsboro Police Department are investigating the incident.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said it appears the man died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Baltic said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Captain White said his department arrived on scene around 7 p.m. Friday and remained there until midnight.

A post on the department’s Facebook page said the first crews to arrive encountered heavy flames coming from the double-wide.

White said firefighters had the blaze under control in about a half an hour.

According to Pennsboro VFD’s social media, the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, the Ellenboro Volunteer Fire Department, the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office, the Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management, Ritchie County EMS, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.

