Advertisement

82-year-old man found dead after Pennsboro fire

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENNSBORO. W.Va. (WTAP) - An 82-year-old man and a cat are dead after a double-wide mobile home burned in Pennsboro Friday night.

Captain Tyler White of the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pennsboro Police Department are investigating the incident.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said it appears the man died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Baltic said they do not suspect foul play at this time.

Captain White said his department arrived on scene around 7 p.m. Friday and remained there until midnight.

A post on the department’s Facebook page said the first crews to arrive encountered heavy flames coming from the double-wide.

White said firefighters had the blaze under control in about a half an hour.

According to Pennsboro VFD’s social media, the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, the Ellenboro Volunteer Fire Department, the West Virginia Medical Examiners Office, the Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management, Ritchie County EMS, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police cite driver in rollover crash
Police Lights
Another complaint filed against Deputy King
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Marietta/Belpre Health Department sees decrease in Covid-19 cases.
People registered for vaccination upset after Friday clinic postponed in Belpre
Police Lights
Another complaint filed against Deputy King
Extensions are coming to an end due to facilities providing Medical Evaluation Certificates...
West Virginia DMV’s Medical Evaluation Certificate extensions ending soon
Smoking puts women at greater risk for heart disease than it does for men.
National Wear Red Day spreads awareness about heart disease in women