Another complaint filed against Deputy King

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lawyer representing the daughter of Michael Nichols, a man who was shot and killed by police in October, has filed a formal complaint.

This marks the beginning of another lawsuit filed against Deputy Sheriff Michael King.

The complaint is aimed at King, former sheriff Todd Cole, and the Roane County Commission.

The major charge is negligence.

According to lawyer Booth Goodwin, King should have been fired by the time he killed Nichols.

He said the events that played out on October 22nd were not isolated.

In fact, Goodwin is in the middle of another lawsuit against King involving the death of Timothy Rhodes.

Goodwin claims that, in both cases, the victims were shot in the face at point blank range.

The former sheriff’s statement has been that Nichols was attempting to break into the caller’s home and was believed to be on drugs. Nichols did not comply with orders and moved towards a weapon.

Goodwin refutes this, saying that Nichols was in fact unarmed.

The complaint alleges that King did not follow proper protocol before he even arrived on scene. It reports that Nichols’ neighbor originally called deputy King on his cellphone while he was off-duty, after which King called the 911 center without giving them sufficient information, asked if certain officers were on duty, then decided to respond to the residence himself after it was reported they weren’t. He did not formally mark-up on duty nor did he obtain a warrant.

The complaint also states that King was not wearing a body camera and shot Nichols three times without justification.

Roane County Commission’s prosecuting attorney has not yet read the complaint therefore did not comment.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.