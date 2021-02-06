Advertisement

Bauer head to Dodgers

2020 NL Cy Young Award winner to play for the L.A. Dodgers
Former Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will sign a deal with the Dodgers, potentially making him...
Former Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer will sign a deal with the Dodgers, potentially making him the highest paid player in baseball.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is coming home to pitch for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner announced his decision in a two-minute video posted to his Twitter account that ended with him saying, ``And I can’t wait Dodger fans.’'

The video was titled ``MY NEW HOME!!!’' Bauer turned 30 last month. He was born in North Hollywood and played baseball at UCLA.

He joins a Dodgers rotation that had baseball’s best ERA of 3.02 last year, when the franchise won its first championship since 1988.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

