Devola Volunteer Fire Department awarded $16,511 from Ohio State Fire Marshal

DEVOLA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal has awarded 373 Ohio fire departments with grants to help improve communication.

The Devola Volunteer Fire Department is one of the fire departments to receive a grant.

The department has received $16,511 to purchase MARCS radios. MARCS stands for Multi-Agency Communication System.

These radios will allow the department to communicate more clearly with multiple agencies including law enforcement and the Department of Natural Resources.

The purchase of these radios will help the department to better serve the community.

“Again it allows us a quicker response time, “ said Chief Harold Newlen, Devola Volunteer Fire Department. “It allows quicker replies to questions, answers. It enables us to get to resources easier.”

A few of the other departments around the area to receive a grant include the Lowell Adams Volunteer Fire Department, the Reno Volunteer Fire Department and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

