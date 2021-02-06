Advertisement

Devola Volunteer Fire Department awarded $16,511 from Ohio State Fire Marshal

Devola Volunteer Fire Department
Devola Volunteer Fire Department(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVOLA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Fire Marshal has awarded 373 Ohio fire departments with grants to help improve communication.

The Devola Volunteer Fire Department is one of the fire departments to receive a grant.

The department has received $16,511 to purchase MARCS radios. MARCS stands for Multi-Agency Communication System.

These radios will allow the department to communicate more clearly with multiple agencies including law enforcement and the Department of Natural Resources.

The purchase of these radios will help the department to better serve the community.

“Again it allows us a quicker response time, “ said Chief Harold Newlen, Devola Volunteer Fire Department. “It allows quicker replies to questions, answers. It enables us to get to resources easier.”

A few of the other departments around the area to receive a grant include the Lowell Adams Volunteer Fire Department, the Reno Volunteer Fire Department and the Belpre Volunteer Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
Eligible West Virginia residents can now register to receive medical cannabis
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police cite driver in rollover crash
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

pancakes
Kiwanis Club of Marietta cancels its 2021 Pancake Days event
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Kansas on Saturday
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Kansas on Saturday
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio State at Iowa
WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio State at Iowa
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Marley Ballard
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Marley Ballard