Kiwanis Club of Marietta cancels its 2021 Pancake Days event

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - For the first time in over 60 years, the Kiwanis Club of Marietta will not be holding its annual Pancake Days event.

The 2-day event, which features all you can eat hot pancakes and a silent auction will not be happening this year due to the pandemic.

The event is the club’s biggest fundraiser and raises about $20,000 each year to support projects in the community throughout the year.

Organizers appreciate all of the support the event has received from the community in the past.

“We appreciate all of your support in the past,” said Joan Zoller, President of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta. “As with this pandemic, a lot of things have changed, we just did not want to change our pancake days from the wonderful event it is, by doing a drive thru. So, thank you for your support.”

In lieu of the event, you can still support the club by making a donation. Information on how to make a donation can be found on the Kiwanis Club of Marietta’s Facebook page.

