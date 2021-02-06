National Wear Red Day spreads awareness about heart disease in women

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red isn’t only for Valentines Day. It’s also for National Wear Red Day.

WTAP discussed this holiday with Marietta Memorial’s Director of Cardiology Services Dr. Arshad Rehan to understand what it’s all about.

He said, “You can never overestimate or emphasize the importance of spreading awareness in the society. This holds true both for men but especially for women.”

This annual holiday is meant to spread awareness of heart disease in women specifically.

Not only does smoking put women at greater risk for heart disease than men, but women tend to get diagnosed with heart disease later in its progression. This is partially due to the atypical symptoms women sometimes present. For instance, there’s feelings of indigestion, shortness of breath, suddenly sweating a lot, and muscle aches.

Rehan warns not to underestimate these symptoms. Late detection can lead to severe disability so early detection is key.

“There is a spectrum of people who, even with heart disease, they’re able to live with appropriate treatment. They’re able to do their activities of daily living. They’re able to enjoy life, exercise, everything. Worse, some have limitations on their activities or severe disability.”

For instance, “If they’re having severe angina or if they have advanced heart failure, they may be getting short of breath or have chest discomfort with just mild exertion,” he said.

Although some people have underlying risk-factors, at the end of the day, you still can protect yourself. Eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly are two things you have in control. Still, eating an apple a day shouldn’t keep the doctor away.

Rehan explained, “A check up with your family doctor is important because hypertension or increased blood pressure is called the silent killer. Unless you went to the doctor and had your blood pressure checked, you wouldn’t know if you’re suffering from hypertension before you’re too late.”

Remember, watching the news may get your heart racing but it doesn’t count as exercise.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.