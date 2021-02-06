Residents upset after Friday vaccine clinic postponed in Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - WTAP has received reports of a vaccination clinic being unexpectedly canceled on Friday, leading to frustration from some residents.

Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon verified there was originally going to be a small clinic in Belpre on Friday that was postponed because of a shortage in doses.

“As we worked through the number of vaccines needed to take care of those due their second doses, we realized we couldn’t start more people (with their first dose) until we had enough vaccine to finish those currently midway through the process,” Goon said in a text message to WTAP.

Officials decided to cut out the smallest clinic and tried to notify residents on the waitlist who were suppose to receive their vaccines.

However, something went wrong with the system health officials use to send alerts to people on the waitlist.

“The text message that the call center said was sent last evening (notifying everyone that we had to postpone the clinic and that they would be called to reschedule) apparently was not received by at least some of the registrants,” said Goon.

Health officials aren’t sure why the text notifications did not send properly, but they say it should be fixable. So far, Goon said the communications company they work with has been quick to respond to problems.

As officials work to solve the communication issue, Goon said it would be helpful to hear from anyone who received the notification. She says they’ve only heard from people who did not.

Goon said the department has heard from several upset individuals, some of whom had to take off work to get their vaccine. She said some people traveled upwards of an hour, but weren’t able to get their shots.

Goon estimates around 70 people were impacted by the postponement, but didn’t have an exact number.

Health officials aren’t yet sure when they will be able to reschedule the postponed clinic as there are appointments scheduled through the first week of March.

