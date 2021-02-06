Advertisement

West Virginia DMV’s Medical Evaluation Certificate extensions ending soon

Extensions are coming to an end due to facilities providing Medical Evaluation Certificates opening back up.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you have a Medical Evaluation Certificate that’s past its expiration date and operate a commercial vehicle, it’s about be time to get it renewed.

The West Virginia DMV is reminding Commercial Drivers License holders with expired Medical Evaluation Certificates that you need to update your MEC soon.

For drivers with MEC expiration dates before September 1st of 2020, the process of downgrading may have already begun. For those of you with MEC’s that expire on or after September 1st of 2020, you have until February 28th to provide an updated MEC.

Extensions that allowed people to hold their Commercial Drivers License with an MEC past its expiration date were put in place during the pandemic due to facilities providing MEC evaluations being closed. Now, however, those facilities are open, a WVDMV press release stated.

WVDMV’s Assistant Director for Drivers Services Harry Anderson doesn’t want all the extensions to create confusion.

“These things started back in March. They were stair-stepped with okay you’re going to be good until June, then you’re going to be good ‘till July, then you’re going to...they kept doing that and I think a lot of folks think we’re going to keep doing this until someone says we’re all clear. No more Covid.”

That isn’t the case.

You can send in updated MEC’s to the WVDMV via fax at 304-926-3890, email at dmvlicenseissuance@wv.gov, or mail at PO box 17010, Charleston, WV 25317.

