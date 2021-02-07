A special prom event goes Covid-safe this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday wasn’t your typical night to shine. The annual special needs prom experience was made Covid-safe this year. They call it a Shine-Thru.

Cans attached to cars rattled across the pavement and minions danced. Participants stopped to get their cars decorated then were led by law enforcement to the drive-thru. There, they were greeted by people dancing and holding signs. There was even a red carpet for them to get pictures taken on. Event organizer Katie Dickson says Covid didn’t stop the fun this year.

“We definitely didn’t want to let this year go by without something and giving them something to look forward to and to remind them that they’re loved and they’re special and we’re all in this together, whether it’s Covid or just life or day to day stuff um we’re all here and God’s love is showering all over us and we’re showing through shine-thru…,”

Participants received goody-bags for the virtual night to shine next week.

