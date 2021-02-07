Judy Petty’s family seeks answers about her mysterious death

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 13 years ago, Judy Petty’s remains were found in the aftermath of a fire on the family farm. It was later discovered that Judy died before the fire.

The family farm was a centerpiece of Judy Petty’s childhood. Her sister said it was once her safe haven.

It’s where Judy was raised. They may have rebuilt the barn but it doesn’t replace the empty seat at the dinner table.

As her family puts it, it’s where it all started.

Her sister Kelly Poiani said,“That day, all Judy did was take a walk. Someone picked her up, somebody dropped her off at my parents’ farm. He’s the only person that knew she was up on that farm and...the place was torched. Torched to the ground.”

Still, her family keeps Judy’s memory alive, not only in their search and their tradition of releasing balloons in her remembrance, but in their day to day lives.

“Judy’s in our conversations just like she’s sitting beside me,” Kelly said.

She wasn’t just a sister. She wasn’t just a grandma. She wasn’t just an aunt.

Her nephew Tyler Mace said, “She was all of our best friend. There wasn’t a day we didn’t go to the park if we were with our aunt Judy...just go walk somewhere, go to the park, and play. She made a whole day of it every time we saw her.”

Her sister Wanda Petty said, “All the nieces, nephews, cousins, all the babies. She spoiled them all.”

Her sister Kelly said the hardest part of all this is waiting.

“The hardest part I guess for the family is to sit back and you always pray for that phone call. You always wait for a phone call. You always wait when you do these interviews that maybe someone who knows something will this time this year make that phone call because we know there are people out there who know something.”

If you have any tips, call 304-424-1834. To leave a tip anonymously call 304-834-3909.

Kelly said, “We need justice. We need peace. When you have to hear your parents say, instead of thinking about the fun things they want to do for what life they have left, all they want is justice for their daughter before they leave this earth.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.