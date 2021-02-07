Make sure you don’t miss your vaccine call

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department wrapped up another vaccine clinic Saturday.

About 500 cars filed into the South Parkersburg Baptist parking lot throughout the day. The people lining up were 65 and older and awaiting their second dose of Pfizer. With the amount of people anxiously awaiting their vaccines, the health department’s spokesperson Carrie Brainard warns that their staff doesn’t always have time to reach out to everyone for their second dose. Because of this, the health department is using public Facebook posts to let people know if they were supposed to be called and, if so, what to do.

When you are called, the number may not be the health department’s number due to staff using work phones.

Although the waiting process may be painful, Leoda Grim says the shot isn’t.

“I called the lady a good shooter because I didn’t even feel the shot.”

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is not leaving messages if you miss your call for your first dose so keep your ears peeled. However, they will try to get to you for the next clinic if you miss it. Messages are being left for second doses.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.