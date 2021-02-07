Advertisement

Obituary: Brett A. Pitt

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Brett A. Pitt , 60, of Parkersburg passed away February 3, 2021 at his residence.

Brett was born on December 23, 1960 in  Charleston, WV and was the son of the late Elbert and Marzella Arthur Pitt.

Graveside Services will be Monday 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV with Pastor Jerry Murphy officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police cite driver in rollover crash
Police Lights
Another complaint filed against Deputy King
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Roger Kenneth Randolph
Obituary: Roger Kenneth Randolph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Randy Phillip Duckworth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ralph Edgar Boley
John W. Buck
Obituary: John W. Buck