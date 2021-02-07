Advertisement

Obituary: John W. Buck

John W. Buck
John W. Buck(n/a)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

John W. Buck, 100 passed away at his residence on February 4, 2021. He was born in Akron, Ohio on March 12, 1920 and was the son of the late John A. and Hazel L. Sager Buck. John was a plumber and owned Buck Plumbing and Heating for 10 years. He had been a plumber for 20 years and a pipefitter for 50 years. He retired as Belpre Plumbing Inspector following 20 years of service. John was a WWII veteran having spent 28 months as a prisoner of war in Germany.Survivors include 2 daughters, Frances (Joe) Bartlett of Orlando, FL, Johnna (David) Rowley of Williamstown, WV, 2 sons, Larry (Crystal) Buck of Belpre, Terry Buck of Naples, FL, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Hazel J. Haynes Buck and a brother.The family would like to thank the girls from Village Care Giving for the kind and compassionate care they gave our dad.Due to the covid 19 conditions, services for John will be private. There will be a private service for the family with burial in the Rockland Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted for John by the Marietta VFW and Marietta American Legion.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Humane Society of your choice.Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police cite driver in rollover crash
Police Lights
Another complaint filed against Deputy King
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Roger Kenneth Randolph
Obituary: Roger Kenneth Randolph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Randy Phillip Duckworth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brett A. Pitt
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ralph Edgar Boley