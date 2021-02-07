Obituary: John W. Buck

John W. Buck, 100 passed away at his residence on February 4, 2021. He was born in Akron, Ohio on March 12, 1920 and was the son of the late John A. and Hazel L. Sager Buck. John was a plumber and owned Buck Plumbing and Heating for 10 years. He had been a plumber for 20 years and a pipefitter for 50 years. He retired as Belpre Plumbing Inspector following 20 years of service. John was a WWII veteran having spent 28 months as a prisoner of war in Germany.Survivors include 2 daughters, Frances (Joe) Bartlett of Orlando, FL, Johnna (David) Rowley of Williamstown, WV, 2 sons, Larry (Crystal) Buck of Belpre, Terry Buck of Naples, FL, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Hazel J. Haynes Buck and a brother.The family would like to thank the girls from Village Care Giving for the kind and compassionate care they gave our dad.Due to the covid 19 conditions, services for John will be private. There will be a private service for the family with burial in the Rockland Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted for John by the Marietta VFW and Marietta American Legion.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Humane Society of your choice.Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

