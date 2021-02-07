Advertisement

Obituary: Margaret Yates

Margaret Marie “Margie” Yates, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 14, 1927 in Marietta to Charles Otis and Ethel Henrietta Bercher Carpenter.

Margie was a 1946 graduate of Marietta High School. She worked for Dudley’s Florist in Marietta for over 25 years, loved gardening, arranging flowers and reading.

She was survived by six children, Miles Farley, Jr. (Sharon), Mark Farley (Lita), David Farley (Beverly), Sheryl Bailey (John), Dianne Crandall (Jim) and Daniel Farley (Shelly); 16 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Miles Farley, Sr. in 1957; two sons, Derckson and Gary Farley; and second husband, James Allen “Jim” Yates in 2020.

Friends will be received on Tuesday 3 to 5 p.m. and for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services, with same precautions, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Valley Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Margie’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

