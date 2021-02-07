Advertisement

Obituary: Ralph Edgar Boley

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ralph Edgar Boley, 72, of New Matamoras, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home.

Ralph was born September 17, 1948 in Saint Marys to Ray H. and Nellie Vay {McGee} Boley.

He married Carmen West on May 2, 1993.

He retired from Wetz Trucking after 31 years.

Ralph will be deeply missed by his siblings Shirley (Joe) Joy, Mildred Francis, Dora Britton, Doris Dunn, Ronald (Glenda) Boley, Donald (Clara) Boley, Edith Bunner, Edna (Harold) Kimball, James (Rita) Boley, Mary West (Ernie Higgins); half sister Karen Hanlin; many nieces and nephews; and his dog Dixie.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carmen, sister Sue Stull, half brother Morris McGee and several brothers-in-law.

Friends may call Tuesday, February 9th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  Funeral services will be at noon with Pastor Packy Beaver officiating.  Burial will be at New Matamoras Cemetery.   Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.   In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vienna Police chase a suspect riding his bicycle around Buffalo Wild Wings.
Man charged with shoplifting, fleeing after leading Vienna Police on bicycle chase
Randal Cunningham, 64, has been charged with receiving stolen property and tampering with...
Business owner charged in catalytic-converter investigation
The collision involved a Ford pick-up and a Chevy Impala.
UPDATE: Parkersburg Police cite driver in rollover crash
Police Lights
Another complaint filed against Deputy King
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks

Latest News

Roger Kenneth Randolph
Obituary: Roger Kenneth Randolph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Randy Phillip Duckworth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brett A. Pitt
John W. Buck
Obituary: John W. Buck