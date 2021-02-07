Advertisement

Obituary: Randy Phillip Duckworth

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Randy Phillip Duckworth, 71 of Waverly, WV. passed away February 4, 2021.He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Denver and Elizabeth Ross Duckworth. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and had been employed by Kraton Polymers for 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the AMA and enjoyed motorcycle racing in his younger years competing in the Blackwater 100 and the Hare Scramble Races. He was a talented builder who built the home he lived in as well as doing all the plumbing and electrical work.  He enjoyed traveling and had made two cross country trips. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Angela Christina Powell Duckworth of Waverly;  His children, Emily Duckworth of Morgantown, WV. and Ryan Phillip Duckworth of Waverly.  His brothers, Joseph D. Duckworth of New York and Jerry D. Duckworth of  New Bern, NC.He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara McMahon. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 1:00pm at the Cairo I.O.O.F. Cemetery with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.Visitation will be Monday from 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

