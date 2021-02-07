Advertisement

Obituary: Truman Robert Lane Jr.

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
God gained another angel, Truman Robert Lane Jr., 79, of Vincent, OH went to his heavenly home on January 30, 2021. He was born on April 1, 1941 in Belpre and was the son of the late Truman and Georgia Melrose Lane. TSgt Lane proudly served our country for 23 years in the United States Air Force as an aircraft mechanic technician where he earned many awards including The Air Force Commendation Medal. He also worked at NASA for 13 years. Truman enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a member of the Oxbow Golf club. Truman is survived by his loving wife Nancy Lane, son Edward Lane (Penny), step-son Joshua Caplinger (Emily), 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and two furbabies Tasha and Tobey. A celebration of Truman’s life will be held at the family’s convenience at a later date. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

