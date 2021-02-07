Over a million vaccinations started in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Over a million Ohioans have gotten at least their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to Ohio’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Officials broke a million on Saturday, based on the statistics shown on the dashboard.

On Sunday the count stood at 1,037,509.

On Monday, the state will start vaccinating people 65 and older as a part of Phase 1B of its distribution plan.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced earlier this week that the state would “hold off” on opening up vaccination clinics to new groups of people while the state catches up on vaccinating Phase 1B groups.

People over 80 have received the most vaccines so far, with a little more than half (54.53%) of them getting at least their first shot.

Overall, the state has vaccinated approximately 8.88% of its population.

Washington County is a little ahead of the state, at roughly 10.97% or 6,572 people.

The latest COVID-19 numbers came in much lower than their 21 day rolling averages on Sunday. Health officials reported 2,138 new cases, less than half of the average (4,451).

Health officials also reported seven deaths on Sunday, roughly a tenth of the 21 day average (69).

