West Virginia high school winter sports teams set to begin conditioning Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After a delayed start to winter sports in West Virginia, teams are finally gearing up to get started.

Conditioning for basketball, wrestling, and swimming can begin on Monday, with practices starting a week later on February 15th.

This is in preparation for an anticipated March 3rd start date for competitions to begin.

Monday will mark the first time in nearly a year that coaches will be able to work with their teams in an official capacity, and some coaches are hoping that athletes were working on their game on their own time.

“You know, a big part of getting off to a successful start is going to be that the guys come to practice in shape and ready to go,” Williamstown basketball coach Scott Sauro says.

This year will be different, most notably due to a lack of fans in the stands.

The season is also condensed, which means less time between games to practice, which could favor teams who are returning starters from previous seasons.

“As you’ve seen at the college level, the teams that are doing really well are the teams that are senior laden, they’re not the freshmen who’ve come in. So they’ve had experience being around one another, knowing their system, knowing what they’re supposed to do, day in and day out. So, will talent prevail? Probably it has a better advantage, but all of us coaches think we can scheme with the best of ‘em,” Parkersburg basketball coach Bryan Crislip says.

But more than anything, the athletes are excited to get back to competition.

“The kids are just really ready to get started and they’re itching to play. They’ve been working out on their own, they’ve been doing what they need to do to get ready for the season, and they’re very excited,” Sauro says.

