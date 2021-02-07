Advertisement

Wood and Pleasants county residents among latest COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

(WSAZ)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Health officials in West Virginia reported 19 new coronavirus deaths saturday, among them were six Wood County residents and two Pleasants County residents.

They are identified as a 63-year old woman from Pleasants County, a 69-year old man from Wood County, a 67-year old man from Wood County, a 71-year old woman from Wood County, a 90-year old woman from Wood County, a 73-year old man from Pleasants County, a 69-year old woman from Wood County, and an 88-year old woman from Wood County.

Along with the latest deaths, health officials reported 549 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 124,190.

The latest statistics show 378 West Virginian hospital beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. About 115 of them are in intensive care units.

On the vaccine front, West Virginia has given at least one dose to 215,930 people.

The state has fully inoculated 101,352 people.

