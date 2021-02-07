Wood County residents among latest COVID-19 deaths in W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Wood County men, ages 73 and 76, were among 10 deaths reported by West Virginia health officials on Sunday.

Along with the latest deaths, officials counted 518 new cases of the virus.

In total, the state has seen 2,129 deaths and 124,708 cases.

The latest statistics from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources show 381 West Virginia hospital beds filled with COVID patients.

State officials said 115 of them are in intensive care.

West Virginia has started to vaccinate 219,239 people and has fully inoculated 105,200.

Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said earlier in the week that West Virginia saw a drastic reduction in hospitalizations and deaths from December to January, in large part because of the vaccines the state has been able to give.

