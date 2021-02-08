Advertisement

Crown Florals prepared for Valentine's Day during pandemic

Crown Florals prepared for Valentine’s Day during pandemic
Crown Florals prepared for Valentine’s Day during pandemic(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Valentine’s Day is the Sunday, and many local floral shops are preparing for a different kind of Valentine’s Day during the pandemic.

Shops such as Parkersburg’s Crown Florals are prepared for whatever the pandemic brings for their busiest day of business.

Crown Florals has an increase in staff for the big day in both floral designers and delivery drivers.

They are also seeing many of their Valentine’s orders placed for the days prior to the 14th.

As of today, their most requested day has been Friday the 12th.

“We’re seeing the holiday even being spread out a little bit. Normally, it’s a big two-day holiday. Like the 13th and 14th. But this year, we’re seeing it back to the 11th,” says Crown Florals owner, Keith McClung. “And so, we are enjoying that little bit of a break where it’s not so heavy just on the 13th or 14th.”

Crown Florals will be providing specials for walk-in customers only on Valentine’s Day.

When they come in, they will be greeted with a flier for gift wear, cookies and several other favorites in the store.

