Local assisted living facility changes up Superbowl celebrations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Superbowl celebrations may look different this year but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

For residents at the Cedar Grove assisted living facility, safety was first but fun came in a close second.

The halls of Cedar Grove typically look like a party during the Superbowl but this year celebrations were a little more spread out.

Residents were given goody-bags to party in their own rooms bur it sounds like the separation didn’t dampen the spirit. Residents and staff alike got decked out in jerseys and football headbands. Marketing Director Jordan Melott said he hopes it brought joy in a difficult year.

“Right now we want to make sure we’re bringing people something to get excited about. With Covid going on, things can get difficult and get tiring mentally and so we want to have a celebration. We want to bring joy to people.”

Activities Director Amy Joe Barnes Cole said the residents were pretty evenly divided over who they were rooting for but, if you ask Jean, there’s one person on the field who matters.

Tom Brady.

Cole said she’s not alone in her sentiment.

“They keep going to Tom Brady because he’s so cute. That’s why they want him to win. That’s what they’re saying to me.”

However, Jean remains loyal and said it’s because he’s stuck in the game so long.

“He’s been playing so long and that’s my husband’s - he’s my husband’s favorite,” she said.

Whether you rooted for the Buccaneers, the Chiefs, or Tom Brady, hopefully you cheered just as loudly as last year.

