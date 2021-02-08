Advertisement

Local pizzeria changes up Superbowl specials

This year, this pizzeria anticipated smaller groups gathering.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Superbowl Sunday isn’t just a big day for football. It’s a big day for pizza too.

While football fans grabbed their lucky charms and beers, The Original Pizza Place was bustling. Beyond just safety protocols, Covid influenced this pizzeria’s Superbowl specials too.

Owner Kasandra Ruscitto-Pritchett said, in anticipation of people gathering in smaller groups, their specials were geared towards smaller orders.

With all the big chain options for the Superbowl, Ruscitto-Pritchett added that she loves to see people shop small.

“We’re just glad that people choose to buy from small businesses even when you see all the mainstream marketing for big pizza companies and we’re just glad that people choose to buy from independent, local pizzerias especially here in the Mid-Ohio Valley,” she said.

