Marietta Main Street to sell Love Local Boxes to support local businesses

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many area residents are interested in supporting local businesses. Marietta Main Street is offering a unique option this Valentine’s Day season called the Love Local Box.

The boxes contain items from 20 Marietta businesses, and are shipped to the customer’s door.

The boxes contain items like gift certificates, jewelry, lotions, greeting cards, and more. They retail for approximately $95 and are being sold for $50 plus a shipping fee of $5.

The boxes are categorized into four themes, Eat & Drink Local, Live Local, Explore Local, and Surprise Local. Just 200 of the boxes are available -- 50 in each category -- and they will be available for purchase on February 10. Each box purchased supports the businesses whose items are included.

