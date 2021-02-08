Obituary: Anthony James Harris

Anthony James Harris, 22, passed away February 4, 2021 at his home. He was born March 5, 1998 in Parkersburg, WV and is the son of Mike and Brooke Harris. Anthony was preceded in death by his Grandpa, James W. Chute, and his great grandparents.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his Grandma, Pam (Jim) Wine; his Papaw and Nanny, Mike and Mary Harris; his brother, Matt (Sydney) Harris; his sister, Katie Harris; Aunt, Beth (Rick) Rhoads; two special cousins, Andrew and Clayton Chasteen; nieces, Ava Hitt and Paisley Harris; nephews, Conor Hitt and Oliver Harris and many other extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

Anthony loved outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. He was always talking about cars and trucks. You could count on him to start the brush fire or light the fireworks. He loved his family in a big way, especially his nieces and nephews. He would do anything for them and they knew it.

Anthony was on a good path. He had a job that he loved and co-workers that were an instant fit for him. It seemed that they loved him back. He was helpful, kind, and most recently happy. He was on his way to finding his place in the world.

The past year had been a challenge. Addiction is difficult to overcome, and ultimately caused Anthony to lose his battle.

Due in part to Covid, but mostly to honor what Anthony would want, there will be no public service. A celebration of life including fireworks and a bonfire will be planned for later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Rosenbaum Family House, //www.rosenbaumfamilyhouse.com/donate/

