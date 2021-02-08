Advertisement

Obituary: Brett A. Pitt

Published: Feb. 8, 2021
Brett A. Pitt , 60, of Parkersburg passed away February 3, 2021 at his residence.

Brett was born on December 23, 1960 in  Charleston, WV and was the son of the late Elbert and Marzella Arthur Pitt.

Graveside Services will be Monday 1:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV with Pastor Jerry Murphy officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday 2-4 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

