Obituary: Dennis Ray Richards Jr.

Dennis Ray Richards Jr.
Dennis Ray Richards Jr.(n/a)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Dennis Ray Richards Jr, 60, of Russet, Calhoun County WV passed away suddenly on January 31, 2021He was born February 16, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Mattie Rosalie Hays-Richards and Dennis Ray Richards Sr.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Ivan James Richards and Wesley Gay RichardsSurviving are his children Mellisa (Timothy) Marks of Maysel, Heather (Brent) Boyd of Parkersburg and Dennis (Cheri) Richards, III of Big Bend; his brother Ronald K. Richards; sisters Tracy Buzzard and Terry Wheaton; grandchildren Chase, Felicity “Brooke”, Braydon, Kole, and Aiden Marks. Felicity “Hope” Crihfield, Daniqua Wiseman, Addison Wiseman, Jayden Boyd, Hunter Boyd, and Alexander Boyd; partner of over 30 years Beretta Arthur, mother of his son, and his ex-wife Leona Stump mother to his two daughtersHe worked in the oil field. He also worked security for Wackenhut.A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, on Monday, February 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be at Hunt Cemetery.  Social distancing and masks are required.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

