Obituary: Donald Dean Tallhammer

Donald Dean Tallhammer, 82, of Grantsville, WV lost his long, hard battle with cancer on February 1, 2021.

He was born on March 6, 1938, in Grantsville, to Emma Lavaughn Erlewine and James

Clifford Tallhammer (both deceased).

Donald retired from the State of West Virginia Department of Highway in 1988. He traveled all over the state working as a surveyor. He loved to fish and hunt and always enjoyed raising a garden. His bounty was always shared to fill the tables of loved ones.

He was a father to six children: Kathrine Tallhammer, Donald Dean Tallhammer Jr.,

Regena Cole (all of Mt. Zion), Melissa Yoak and husband David Yoak of Kight Ward Rd., Lori Jean

Cobbett of Grantsville, and Shelba Tallhammer also of Mt. Zion.

He was a grandpa to seven grandchildren: Jeffrey Tallhammer, John David Hickman Jr.

(deceased), Timothy Tallhammer, Samantha Conley, Caleb Hart, Amara Lazaro – Rivera, Khloe

Cobbett, and Monica Jarvis; great-grandpa to eleven: Brandon Tallhammer, Brittney King, Kaleigh Tallhammer, Wesley Tallhammer, Alaina Tallhammer, Piper Williams (on the way), Logan Sigman, Kayleigh Sigman, Mason Sigman and Marcus Sigman (deceased); great-great-grandpa to three: Marlie King, Cameron Tallhammer and Kaydence Tallhammer. He also had several nieces and nephews.

Donald was the eldest of eight boys. His 7 brothers are Roger, Richard, Ronnie, and

Butchie Erlewine (all deceased); survived by Robert (Tink), Michael, and Jimmy Erlewine.

He was also proceeded in death by stepfather Blaine Erlewine.

The final resting place will be at Turner Cemetery in Normantown. No services will be held due to the request of the deceased. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV has been entrusted with the final arrangements of Mr. Tallhammer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

