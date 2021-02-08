Obituary: Gary Dale “Weedhopper” Kelly

Gary Dale “Weedhopper” Kelly, 75 of Marietta, Ohio passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 15, 1945 in Wooster, Ohio, a son of the late Haven Dale and Jessie Elizabeth Bell Kelly. Weedhopper was an US Navy Veteran, was retired from the Local #33 Sheet Metal Union and was a member of the Marietta Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson with his family and several friends, throwing darts and golfing.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephani Williams (John) of Parkersburg; two sisters, Barbara Nonamaker (Don) of Vienna and Susan “Kathy” Stevens (Mark) of Port Charlotte, Florida; his granddaughter, Megan Mackey (Travis) of Vienna; great-granddaughter, Emmalin Sams; three nieces, one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kelly family.

