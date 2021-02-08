Obituary: John E. Knapp, Jr.

John E. Knapp, Jr, 73, of Williamstown, passed away February 4, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center after a short illness.

He was born May 12, 1947, in Parkersburg WV to Gwen Knapp and the late John E. Knapp, Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Williamstown High School where he played, and excelled, in sports. He was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, serving two years in the United States Army. He worked for 28 years at the Pleasants/Willow Island Power Station, retiring in 2009. He was a Past Master of Williamstown Lodge #129 A F & A M and second in command of the Williamstown American Legion Post #159 Honor Guard. He was an active member of Nemesis Shrine, where he was a Roadrunner, member of the Motorized Unit and Commander of the Legion of Honor. He also was a member of Royal Order of Jester’s Court #156 Parkersburg, WV.

He is survived by his mother, Gwen, and his wife of 38 years, Leigh, and their children Jason Knapp (Jill), of Parkersburg, Seth Knapp of Charleston, WV, Tyson Knapp, of Williamstown, and Sarah Knapp (Wesley Miller) of Parkersburg. He is also survived by his grandchildren Austin, Hannah, Eowyn, Liam, Lincoln, and Aleksandr. Also surviving is his sister, Connie Metts (Larry), and two nieces, Aimee and Stephanie, all of Greenwood, IN. He never knew a stranger, and leaves behind hundreds of friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma June Knapp, and his father, John E. Knapp, Sr.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation. Graveside Masonic services and full military rights will be observed on Tuesday, February 9, at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to JDRF 225 S. East St., Indianapolis, IN 46202 or at www.JDRF.org/donate.

