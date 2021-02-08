Advertisement

Obituary: Linda L Henrie

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda L Henrie, 79, of Williamstown, died Feb 4, 2021 at Worthington Health Care Center, Parkersburg, WV.

The  13th of 15 children, she was born at her family home in Williamstown, WV on Nov 19, 1941, the daughter of James Reed Mende and Violet Ruth Bayles Henrie.

She is survived by 3 sisters: Frances (David) Conroy, Helen Bennett and Dorothy Bradford, all of Williamstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 7 brothers: Hubert, Daniel, James, Gene, Ralph, William and John. Also by 4 sisters; Garnet Kerns, Evelyn Treadway, Katherine Treadway, and  Mary Slider Smith.

She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1960 & worked at Demuth Glass in Vienna.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Brett A. Pitt
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ralph Edgar Boley
Margaret Yates
Obituary: Margaret Marie “Margie” Yates
Lane Truman
Obituary: Truman Robert Lane Jr.
Mary Seaman
Obituary: Mary L. Seaman

Obituaries

Dennis Ray Richards Jr.
Obituary: Dennis Ray Richards Jr.
John E. Knapp, Jr.
Obituary: John E. Knapp, Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Roger Kenneth Randolph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Phyllis Louise Bennett
Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris