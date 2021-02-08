Obituary: Linda L Henrie

Linda L Henrie, 79, of Williamstown, died Feb 4, 2021 at Worthington Health Care Center, Parkersburg, WV.

The 13th of 15 children, she was born at her family home in Williamstown, WV on Nov 19, 1941, the daughter of James Reed Mende and Violet Ruth Bayles Henrie.

She is survived by 3 sisters: Frances (David) Conroy, Helen Bennett and Dorothy Bradford, all of Williamstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 7 brothers: Hubert, Daniel, James, Gene, Ralph, William and John. Also by 4 sisters; Garnet Kerns, Evelyn Treadway, Katherine Treadway, and Mary Slider Smith.

She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1960 & worked at Demuth Glass in Vienna.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

