Advertisement

Obituary: Linda L. Henrie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda L Henrie, 79, of Williamstown, died Feb 4, 2021 at Worthington Health Care Center, Parkersburg, WV.

The  13th of 15 children, she was born at her family home in Williamstown, WV on Nov 19, 1941, the daughter of James Reed Mende and Violet Ruth Bayles Henrie.

She is survived by 3 sisters: Frances (David) Conroy, Helen Bennett and Dorothy Bradford, all of Williamstown and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 7 brothers: Hubert, Daniel, James, Gene, Ralph, William and John. Also by 4 sisters; Garnet Kerns, Evelyn Treadway, Katherine Treadway, and  Mary Slider Smith.

She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1960 & worked at Demuth Glass in Vienna.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Another complaint filed against Deputy King
Fire.
82-year-old man found dead after Pennsboro fire
Judy Petty's remains were found in the aftermath of a fire at the family's farm. She did not...
Judy Petty’s family seeks answers about her mysterious death
A Washington County grand jury returned indictments against 20 people on Tuesday.
20 named in Washington County grand jury indictments
Marietta/Belpre Health Department sees decrease in Covid-19 cases.
People registered for vaccination upset after Friday clinic postponed in Belpre

Latest News

Mary L. Seaman
Obituary: Mary L. Seaman
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Phyllis L. Bennett
Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
Dennis Ray Richards Jr.
Obituary: Dennis Ray Richards Jr.