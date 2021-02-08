Obituary: Mary L. Seaman

Mary Louise Seaman, 91 of Parkersburg, passed away February 5, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born December 31, 1929 in Wood County, a daughter of the late Earnest and Ruth Lucas Allman.

Surviving are her children: Linda Lou Hillman (Jerry) of Pahrump, NV, Neal L. Seaman (Debbie) of Annapolis, MD and Bevin L. Seaman (Donna) of Parkersburg, five grandchildren: Patrick B. Seaman of Parkersburg, Jenifer Seaman of Parkersburg, Staci Lynch of Phillipsburg, PA, Katie Seaman of Washington, D. C. and Wade Niles Marshall of Pahrump, PA, two great grandchildren: Hayde Leek and Ember Seaman of Parkersburg, two great-great grandchildren: Amayah and Lakyn Leek of Parkersburg, sister-in-law Nina Allman of Mineral Wells, nieces, nephews and her cat Gilbert.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Marvin L. Seaman and brothers: Vernon, Clifford “Buddy”, Norman and Charles Allman.

No visitation or services are planned at this time. A celebration of her life will be planned in the future, at the convenience of the family, when it is more appropriate to gather. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

The family would like to express their appreciation to her long-time caregivers, Mindy Delaney and Michelle Canary for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Seaman.

