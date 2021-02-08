Obituary: Norma “Jean” Bruchey

Norma “Jean” Bruchey, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away February 7, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, Ohio.

She was born on November 5, 1934 in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Peter T. and Della Dora McClung Holbert.

Jean received her Masters Degree from Frostburg State College and had forty years of service as a teacher before retiring in 1990 from the Washington County Board of Education in Hagerstown, MD . She was a member of the National Teachers Association, MD State Teachers Associations, Washington County, MD Teachers Association, former member of the Executive Committee in Washington County, County Delegate to the MD State Teachers Association and had been elected Delegate to eight National Board Associations conventions. Jean enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and spending time with her many niece and nephews. She enjoyed raising her shelties and bichons. Jean was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church in Parkersburg.

Jean is survived by her husband William Ernest “Jack” Bruchey, sister Ruth Ann Stephens (Edward), nieces and nephews Deborah Galford, Jane Marie Powell, Pamela Mitchell, Elizabeth Stephens, Rodney Smith, Larry Smith, Mary Kay Blank, Peggy Hess and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Mary Ethel Smith.

Visitation will be from 6 - 8 on Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV and from 6 to 8 on Friday at Minnich Funeral Home, Hagerstown, MD

The funeral service will be held 11:00 am Saturday at Minnich Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.