Obituary: Phyllis L. Bennett

Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Phyllis Louise Bennett, 90 of Parkersburg, passed away February 3, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born July 25, 1930 in Carbondale, PA, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred M. Moyle Westcott.

Mrs. Bennett graduated from Hughesville High School in PA and later was a graduate of Alderson Broaddus School of Nursing in Philippi, WV.  She later completed her Masters of Education degree from West Virginia University.

Mrs. Bennett was a retired Teacher for the Wood County Board of Education where she taught at Neal Elementary School in Vienna for 25+ years.  Before her teaching career, she was a Registered Nurse for Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg.

Phyllis was a faithful member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Parkersburg for many years.

Surviving are three sons:  Gregory Bennett (Sue-Ellen) of Clarkston, MI, Stuart Bennett (Marianne) of Parkersburg and Joseph Bennett (Evelyn) of Beverly, WV, sister Corinne Baker of Grove City, PA, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Winfred Linwood Bennett August 28, 1964 and her daughter Cheryl Bennett on the same date three years earlier.

Due to the current pandemic, there will be no funeral or visitation at this time.  A memorial service may be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.  Following cremation, Mrs. Bennett’s remains will be laid to rest in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Philippi, WV.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Bennett’s name to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, 600 Capitol Street Charleston, WV 25301, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 23rd Street Parkersburg, WV 26101 or the Camden Clark Foundation, PO Box 1834 Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

