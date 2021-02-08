Obituary: Ralph Edgar Boley

Ralph Edgar Boley, 72, of New Matamoras, died Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home.

Ralph was born September 17, 1948 in Saint Marys to Ray H. and Nellie Vay {McGee} Boley.

He married Carmen West on May 2, 1993.

He retired from Wetz Trucking after 31 years.

Ralph will be deeply missed by his siblings Shirley (Joe) Joy, Mildred Francis, Dora Britton, Doris Dunn, Ronald (Glenda) Boley, Donald (Clara) Boley, Edith Bunner, Edna (Harold) Kimball, James (Rita) Boley, Mary West (Ernie Higgins); half sister Karen Hanlin; many nieces and nephews; and his dog Dixie.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carmen, sister Sue Stull, half brother Morris McGee and several brothers-in-law.

Friends may call Tuesday, February 9th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be at noon with Pastor Packy Beaver officiating. Burial will be at New Matamoras Cemetery. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

