Obituary: William H. Barnes

William H. Barnes passed away at home in Belpre Ohio February 7, 2021.

He was born August 19, 1942 in Walker, West Virginia to the late Hillis and Lela Stout Barnes.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jenkins Barnes, and sons Darin Barnes (Melissa Zils) and Jason Barnes (Stephanie Barnes); grandchildren Andrew Barnes, Zachary Barnes, Andrea O’Brien, John O’Brian, Preston Barnhart, Abel Perrine; great grandchildren Zachary Hulevitch and Isaac Barnes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Simon and brother, Gary Barnes.

Per his wishes, there will be no services. An online guestbook is available to condolences at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

