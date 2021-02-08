Parkersburg High School to hold mobile dental clinics for students

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School is planning free, mobile dental clinics for students who have not visited a dentist in 12 months or more. The event will be held in a mobile health clinic trailer redesigned for the purpose on March 2 and 3 at the school.

The trailer provides dental clinics to students at all Wood County schools, and is intended to be used to provide back-to-school vaccinations and other health services, as well. The mobile health clinic was also loaned to Camden Clark Medical Center for COVID-19 testing last spring and summer.

The purpose is to provide dental care to those who have not had an opportunity to visit a dentist in the last year -- due to COVID-19 or other reasons -- and to those students who do not have a regular dentist. All services provided during the clinics are free to students.

Students will be seen by a dental hygienist for a cleaning one at a time, and all services will comply with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Students will then return to school. The school requires parents to sign a consent form ahead of time.

“We’ve been doing this since 2019...we wanted to give [students] the opportunity to be seen here at the school, and then the parent doesn’t have to take them in. And it’s for those who don’t have dental insurance, as well,” said Cassie Andrews, nurse at Parkersburg High School.

If the dental hygienist determines that a student needs additional dental care, they will refer the student to a local dentist, and will later follow up with students and parents to ask whether the student has been seen by the dentist.

The clinics are made possible through grants from the Sisters Health Foundation, the Bernard McDonough Foundation, the Henry Logan Foundation, the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, and the Fenton Foundation.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.