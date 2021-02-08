Advertisement

Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session during member-elect briefings and orientation on Capitol Hill in Washington. Wright, the Texas Republican who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday, Feb. 8. He was 67.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, who had battled health challenges over the past year including lung cancer treatment, has died more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said Monday. He was 67.

Wright died Sunday, spokesman Matt Langston said. He said he did not know the cause of death but Wright and his wife, Susan, had been admitted to a Dallas hospital in the previous two weeks after contracting COVID-19.

Wright announced in January that he had tested positive for the virus.

He was also hospitalized last year over treatment for lung cancer complications.

“Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” his office said in a statement.

Wright represented the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was first elected in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judy Petty's remains were found in the aftermath of a fire at the family's farm. She did not...
Judy Petty’s family seeks answers about her mysterious death
When you are called for your appointment, the number may not be the health department’s number...
Make sure you don’t miss your vaccine call
Fire.
72-year-old man found dead after Pennsboro fire
Even minions joined the fun.
A special prom event goes Covid-safe this year
Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris

Latest News

Forecast for February 8th
Forecast for February 8th
Technological advancements in the instrument suite of this Mars rover are also being used back...
Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
Around the globe, virus cancels spring travel for millions
Technological advancements in the instrument suite of this Mars rover are also being used back...
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover