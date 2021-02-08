Advertisement

Safety for dog owners to protect their pets in the cold

Safety for dog owners to protect their pets in the cold
Safety for dog owners to protect their pets in the cold(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With colder weather incoming many dog owners will need to be mindful of their dog’s safety outside.

Experts say that dog owners should be keeping dog walks to a minimal amount of time in freezing temperatures.

Dogs without thick layers of fur need extra protection such as sweaters and blankets for warmth.

Dogs should stay off of the ground as much as possible and remain in areas away from cold winds.

Experts have some tips to make sure that dogs are protected when they need to go out.

“So, taking precautions like, they make paw balms for their paw pads. They make doggy socks for doggy shoes. Keep them off of wet areas, keep them off of ice. If you have the ability to lay down cardboard over an area of grass so that if it snows you can lift it up and it’s a patch of grass under there. By all means do that, get creative with it,” says Ohio Valley Humane Society assistant manager, Karissa Reynolds.

Animal experts say owners should use their best judgment before taking their dog outside.

