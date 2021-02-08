Advertisement

Unsafe Superbowl celebrations could create domino effect

By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Superbowl may have been all fun and games but that doesn’t mean the pandemic was out of the picture.

The Superbowl is known for bringing people together but the pandemic complicates things. Add alcohol into the equation and, even the most cautious of us, can let our guards down.

Hopefully everyone was safe in their celebrations this year as Health Commissioner Anne Goon said they had the potential to create super-spreader events.

”If anyone at all doesn’t have a mask on or they’re closer than six feet together or they’re yelling without a mask on, any of those kinds of things creates the opportunity for an unknown number of people to end up with Covid-19 because, it’s not just the people who party, it’s where do each of those people work and if they don’t have symptoms and they don’t know they have Covid, then there’s that many more people exposed.”

The Superbowl may have aired this Sunday but the big touchdown will be reaching the end of this global pandemic.

