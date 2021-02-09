Advertisement

AP Top 25 basketball poll- Feb. 8

OSU ranks 4th and WVU 14th in this week’s AP top 25 basketball poll
(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Gonzaga (55) 18-0 1,567 1

2. Baylor (8) 17-0 1,520 2

3. Michigan 13-1 1,438 4

4. Ohio St. 15-4 1,365 7

5. Villanova 12-2 1,281 3

6. Illinois 13-5 1,239 12

7. Texas Tech 14-5 1,102 13

8. Houston 16-2 1,060 5

9. Virginia 13-3 969 14

10. Missouri 13-3 966 18

11. Alabama 15-5 911 10

12. Oklahoma 12-5 863 9

13. Texas 11-5 841 6

14. West Virginia 13-5 824 17

15. Iowa 13-6 757 8

16. Tennessee 13-4 690 11

17. Florida St. 10-3 514 20

18. Virginia Tech 14-4 486 16

19. Creighton 14-5 465 15

20. Southern Cal 15-3 411 -

21. Wisconsin 14-6 358 19

22. Loyola of Chicago 0-0 200 -

23. Oklahoma St. 12-5 181 -

24. Purdue 13-7 85 24

25. Rutgers 11-6 65 -

Others receiving votes: Colorado 41, San Diego St. 38, Xavier 37, UCLA 35, Florida 29, Louisville 28, Belmont 25, Kansas 18, Drake 16, Minnesota 12, North Carolina 8, St. John’s 7, Toledo 6, Clemson 6, Arkansas 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Louis 2, UAB 1, VCU 1, BYU 1.

