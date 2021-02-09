A.P. women’s top 25 basketball poll- Feb. 8

(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. South Carolina (29) 15-1 748 2

2. UConn 13-1 703 3

3. Louisville 18-1 667 1

4. NC State (1) 12-2 642 4

5. Stanford 17-2 634 6

6. Texas A&M 18-1 631 7

7. Baylor 14-2 561 8

8. UCLA 11-3 532 5

9. Maryland 13-2 506 10

10. Arizona 11-2 503 9

11. Oregon 12-3 419 12

12. Michigan 10-1 393 13

12. Ohio St. 12-2 393 11

14. South Florida 10-1 339 14

15. Indiana 11-4 267 17

16. Tennessee 12-3 239 18

17. Gonzaga 16-2 232 19

18. Arkansas 14-7 230 16

19. West Virginia 15-2 229 21

20. Kentucky 13-5 207 15

21. Northwestern 11-3 197 22

22. DePaul 10-4 155 20

23. South Dakota St. 15-2 98 23

24. Georgia 14-4 89 25

25. Missouri St. 11-2 56 -

Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma St. 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa St. 1, Virginia Tech 1.

