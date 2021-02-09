A.P. women’s top 25 basketball poll- Feb. 8
Ohio State ranked 12th and WVU 15th in the latest AP women’s college basketball poll
(AP) - The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. South Carolina (29) 15-1 748 2
2. UConn 13-1 703 3
3. Louisville 18-1 667 1
4. NC State (1) 12-2 642 4
5. Stanford 17-2 634 6
6. Texas A&M 18-1 631 7
7. Baylor 14-2 561 8
8. UCLA 11-3 532 5
9. Maryland 13-2 506 10
10. Arizona 11-2 503 9
11. Oregon 12-3 419 12
12. Michigan 10-1 393 13
12. Ohio St. 12-2 393 11
14. South Florida 10-1 339 14
15. Indiana 11-4 267 17
16. Tennessee 12-3 239 18
17. Gonzaga 16-2 232 19
18. Arkansas 14-7 230 16
19. West Virginia 15-2 229 21
20. Kentucky 13-5 207 15
21. Northwestern 11-3 197 22
22. DePaul 10-4 155 20
23. South Dakota St. 15-2 98 23
24. Georgia 14-4 89 25
25. Missouri St. 11-2 56 -
Others receiving votes: Mississippi St. 45, Syracuse 9, Oklahoma St. 8, Georgia Tech 8, Stephen F Austin 6, Rice 2, Iowa St. 1, Virginia Tech 1.
