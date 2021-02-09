Formerly homeless and helping a cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A homeless drop-in center opened in Marietta on Monday and it isn’t your typical homeless shelter. In fact, it’s not meant to be a place to sleep at all. It’s meant to be the resource that connects you to housing and connects you to mental health services. It’s a place where, whether you’re couch-surfing or on the streets, you can show up at the door for a meal....or you can shower, or do your laundry, or other important life chores.

It’s called Front Street Drop-in Center and is located at 312 Front Street.

Jackson Patterson is the man in charge. The facility’s mission is inspired by his personal experience.

He said, “I was once the homeless guy living under the bridge and I was once the homeless guy living in a tent with an addiction so, after getting help and receiving that, I wanted to help others who were struggling the same way I was.”

It wasn’t only personal experience that inspired this mission. It was personal connections.

“I was definitely trying to help individuals who I already previously knew, who were saying Jackson you know I need help with housing. Where do I go? People didn’t have them resources or the resources already existed and we were scared to go in an authority figure place,” he said.

Jackson knows that places of authority like the courthouse or even the community action building can be intimidating to people experiencing homelessness.

“..., because they was authority figures and I wanted to stay away from that because when you’re homeless, you have to protect everything, your bags, yourself, your personal belongings, as if they’re a million dollar items. You know what I mean? Here, they can kind of just decompress a little bit. They don’t have to worry so much about is my bags going to be stolen? Am I going to get reported for whatever reason?”

Directly connecting people experiencing homelessness to useful resources isn’t the only way Jackson plans on helping. Data is important too. It’s something people dropping in contribute to when signing in.

Jackson explained, “..., and then there’s a questionnaire that kind of helps out collecting data and it also helps people who have questions about statistics so this is a definite, prime location to get those numbers so we can get better help in the community.”

There will also be a security guard at the building seven days a week. Jackson clarified that the guard will only be there to keep the peace and will not be there to give out citations or anything else.

If you want to help Jackson’s mission, give him a call at 740-706-4682 or just drop by. You must be 18 years or older.

