Advertisement

Free food at mobile market Friday, February 19, 2021 at Washington County Fairgrounds

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be hosting a food distribution on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. and is open to residents of Washington County.

An I.D. and proof of residency is required, as well as pre-registration.

Please pre-register at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/27977

If you have questions, call Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony James Harris
Obituary: Anthony James Harris
Judy Petty's remains were found in the aftermath of a fire at the family's farm. She did not...
Judy Petty’s family seeks answers about her mysterious death
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
When you are called for your appointment, the number may not be the health department’s number...
Make sure you don’t miss your vaccine call
FILE – In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, plumes of steam drift from the cooling tower...
Owners of two Ohio nuclear plants may decline subsidies

Latest News

Jackson Patterson understands why people experiencing homelessness can be intimidated by places...
Formerly homeless and helping a cause
With not enough bus drivers, Ritchie County schools have to think outside the box.
Ritchie County schools low on substitutes and bus drivers
The county-wide fire fee provides a steady revenue source for Wood County’s volunteer fire...
Wood County Commission wants to make sure volunteer fire departments are supported
WTAP News @ 6 - Safety for dog owners to protect their pets in the cold
WTAP News @ 6 - Safety for dog owners to protect their pets in the cold