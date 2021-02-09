Free food at mobile market Friday, February 19, 2021 at Washington County Fairgrounds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The Southeast Ohio Foodbank will be hosting a food distribution on Friday, February 19, 2021, at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 12:00 p.m. and is open to residents of Washington County.

An I.D. and proof of residency is required, as well as pre-registration.

Please pre-register at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/27977

If you have questions, call Southeast Ohio Foodbank at 740-385-6813 ext. 2207.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.