Future of snow days uncertain as virtual learning offers solutions

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

As virtual learning is starting to become the norm across parts of the country due to COVID-19, the future of snow days canceling school has come into question.

For Wood County in this school year, the school system is operating virtually when the weather is too severe for students to come into school, if it is their day for in-person learning.

Nothing is set in stone, but superintendent Will Hosaflook says that if everything could work out, the school system would no longer need to take snow days, which could be a benefit in scheduling for students and staff.

“If we have the technology, and we have the internet capabilities to basically not have anymore snow days, which is great,” Hosaflook said. “Then the schedule is set, we don’t have to add days on at the end of the calendar, we do not have to take Spring Breaks away. So, when the calendar is set, the calendar is set for all intents and purposes.”

Hosaflook says that if the county ends up eliminating snow days down the road, that they will do their due diligence to make sure that any staff members who need to work in their school buildings get their safely.

