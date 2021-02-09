Giffin headed to Ohio Wesleyan

BELPRE Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre High School Senior Curstin Giffin will continue here academic and athletic pursuits at Ohio Wesleyan University

Curstin had her signing celebration Monday afternoon at the Golden Eagles Gymnasium.

Ohio Wesleyan is an NCAA Div. III institution located in Delaware.

Curstin has helped Belpre win 3 straight sectional tournament crowns.

She’ll major in Exercise Science at Ohio Wesleyan

