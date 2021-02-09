Gov. DeWine looks to close educational gap created by COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Most of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s Tuesday news briefing was focused on closing the gap in learning created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This week we learned more about how our children are doing when the Ohio department of education released its fall 2020 enrollment and assessment data and it confirms what we suspected. Some of our kids are not doing as well as we would like them to be doing,” said DeWine.

Officials say over 80 percent of school districts saw a decrease in students scoring proficient or better on the third grade English Language Arts assessment.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo DeMaria said proficiency was even lower in minority communities and in disadvantaged communities. Scores were also lower in districts who spent more time learning remotely.

“In fully remote districts, those third grade proficiency rates decrease a little more substantially by about 12 percentage points as compared to about an eight percentage point drop in districts that were using primarily a five day in-person model,” said DeMaria.

That said, DeMaria cautioned that every student is different and averages may not reflect individuals.

To move forward, the governor wants every school district in Ohio to come up with a plan to help students catch up. These plans could include longer school days or adding days on to the end or beginning of the school ear. The plans must be made public by no later than April first.

Acknowledging the expected expense of these plans, DeWine said the federal government has given Ohio around $2 billion to use over the next two years to boost students academic achievement and wellness.

DeWine also announced money available to Student Wellness and Success Programs has been increased to $1.1 billion. Governor DeWine used Fort Frye Local Schools’ mental health program as an example of how to use that money. He said the coronavirus pandemic has been especially difficult for children, warranting the increase in dollars.

On the vaccine front, DeWine said the state is expecting 114,100 first doses from Moderna and 73,125 first doses from Pfizer.

The state started vaccinating people 65 and older on Monday. The state will hold off on opening vaccinations to other groups for a few weeks while officials catch up on immunizing the millions of people currently eligible.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted noted a significant drop in hospitalizations, likely due to vaccinations.

